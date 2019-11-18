Maher connected on both his field-goal attempts and all three of his PATs in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions.

The field goals were from 30 and 34 yards. It's only the fourth time all year Maher has booted multiple field goals, but his fantasy potential remains strong riding shotgun for a dynamic Cowboys offense -- he's gotten multiple FG attempts in six straight games, and converted at least three PATs in eight of 10 contests.