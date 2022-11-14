Maher converted all four of his extra-point attempts but didn't see a field-goal attempt in Sunday's overtime loss to the Packers.

For the second straight game, Maher failed to even get a chance to kick a field goal as Dallas efficiently turned red-zone trips into touchdowns and was aggressive on fourth down at the edge of Maher's range. The 32-year-old kicker has gone 11-for-11 on PATs in those two games, so he hasn't been without value, but his fantasy ceiling will remain capped until the Cowboys' offense begins to stall out once in a while. Maher saw multiple FG attempts in all five games Cooper Rush started, going 13-for-15 in total, but he's just 2-for-2 in Dak Prescott's four starts.