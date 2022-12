Maher converted all four of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra points in Saturday's 40-34 win over the Eagles.

Both offenses had field days despite the fact that the Dallas and Philly defenses ranked among the best units in the league, and Maher once again cashed in every opportunity he was given. The 16 points tied his season high, and while the kicker doesn't always get many FG chances, he's booted at least three PATs in nine straight games.