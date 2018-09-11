Cowboys' Brett Maher: Posts goose egg in NFL debut
Maher failed to score a point in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, missing his only field-goal attempt from 47 yards.
The Cowboys were down 16-0 in the fourth quarter by the time they scored their first TD, necessitating a two-point conversion rather than an extra point. Maher's production figures to be limited in 2018 until the Dallas offense shows signs of life, making the former CFL player a very risky fantasy option even before you consider his potentially shaky job security.
