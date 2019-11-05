Maher connected on three of four field-goal attempts while converting all four of his PATs in Monday's win over the Giants.

The miss was from 54 yards late in the first quarter, but Maher made up for it by drilling a 52-yarder right before halftime. The second-year kicker's 72.2 percent success rate on FGs (13-for-18) through eight games looks sketchy, but three of his five misses have come from 50 yards or more (4-for-7 in total from that range) and he's been successful on all 26 of his extra points.