Cowboys' Brett Maher: Quiet in Week 1 win
Maher converted all five of his PATs but didn't attempt a field goal in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The Cowboys' offense was devastatingly efficient to begin the season -- on one third-quarter drive, the team needed only three plays to march 75 yards for a TD -- which left little for Maher to do but mop up afterwards. Given his occasionally shaky preseason and training camp, a game like this to get settled in and boost the kicker's confidence might be better in the long run, and if Dak Prescott and the Dallas passing game continue to put up elite numbers, the fantasy fortunes of everyone involved can only rise, Maher included.
