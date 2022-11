Maher missed his only field goal attempt but connected on all four of his extra points in Thursday's win over the Giants.

His 46-yard miss in the fourth quarter didn't affect the final result, but it was his first misfire on a FG attempt of less than 50 yards all season. Maher is 22-for-22 on PATs over the last five games, giving him a steady fantasy floor, but he's seen more than one FG attempt only once during that stretch as the efficiency of the Dallas offense has limited his ceiling.