Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and special teams coordinator John Fassel both noted after Monday's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers in the wild-card round that Maher will retain placekicking duties for Sunday's divisional-round game at San Francisco, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "We're going to forge ahead [with Maher]," McCarthy said Tuesday. "As of right now, that's the plan."

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was less willing to provide an endorsement of Maher, saying he would "take a look" at their kicking situation after the 33-year-old missed point-after attempts on the Cowboys' first four touchdowns of Monday's game before converting his final extra-point try in the fourth quarter. As of Wednesday, the Cowboys have yet to bring in any other kickers for tryouts, so Maher looks like he'll get the chance to put Monday's nightmarish outing behind him. Though Fassel believes Maher was dealing with the "yips" Monday, the Cowboys apparently have optimism that the kicker will be able to bounce back with a strong week of practice. Maher earned himself the longer leash after turning in an outstanding regular season in which he missed just six kicks (three field goals, three extra points) and went 9-for-11 on attempts of 50-plus yards.