Cowboys' Brett Maher: Righting ship
Maher was a perfect 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts during Tuesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He had some shaky days earlier in training camp and in the preseason, including a miss on a 52-yard attempt Saturday against the Rams, but Maher seems to be pointed in the right direction as the regular season draws closer. Unless the Cowboys bring in some late competition for him, his job appears to be safe.
