Maher connected on three of four field goals in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.

Kicking in fairly miserable conditions on a rainy day in Foxboro, Maher missed from 46 yards out midway through the first quarter but bounced back to successfully convert his remaining chances. It was the first time all year the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown, so don't be surprised if Maher gets more PATs and fewer FGs in Week 13's home tilt against the Bills.