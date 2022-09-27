Maher made three of his four field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Monday night's 23-16 win over the Giants.
Maher converted from 26, 28 and 44 yards on his three field goals, with his lone miss coming from 59 yards as the first half expired. He now sports 22 points through three games.
