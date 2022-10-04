Maher made all four of his field-goal attempts but missed one of two extra-point tries in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Commanders.

Maher converted from 53, 45, 28 and 29 yards on his field goals, which despite missing a PAT helped him accumulate a season-high 13 points. Through four games, Maher now sports 35 points, ranking third among kickers league-wide.