Cowboys' Brett Maher: Shaky start to camp
Maher has been perfect on his field-goal attempts only once in 10 days of training camp so far, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Misses from 33 and 32 yards have raised some eyebrows, but as yet the Cowboys haven't indicated there's any kind of competition for the kicker spot between Maher and newcomer Kasey Redfern. "Just want to give [Maher] opportunities, both in practice and preseason games, to continue to grow," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He did a really good job for us last year in games, made a lot big kicks for us. So we'll continue with his growth and development." Of course, the team didn't publicly indicate there was a competition last year between Dan Bailey and Maher until the day they cut Bailey, but unlike last year, Redfern isn't putting much pressure on the incumbent with his own performance. For now the job belongs to Maher, but if he continues to struggle, the front office may start looking for other options.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...
-
Fantasy Fallout: Duke to the Texans
Duke Johnson's trade to the Houston Texans means big things for four different running backs,...
-
TE Preview: Breakouts
Our Fantasy football team looks deeper to give you their favorite breakouts for the 2019 season...
-
TE Preview: Busts
It's hard to fill the tight end spot in Fantasy. Don't make things harder on yourself by targeting...
-
TE Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks deep into the late rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
TE Preview: State of the position
The top of the tight end position is as strong as it's ever been. Can anyone join them in the...