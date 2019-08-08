Maher has been perfect on his field-goal attempts only once in 10 days of training camp so far, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Misses from 33 and 32 yards have raised some eyebrows, but as yet the Cowboys haven't indicated there's any kind of competition for the kicker spot between Maher and newcomer Kasey Redfern. "Just want to give [Maher] opportunities, both in practice and preseason games, to continue to grow," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He did a really good job for us last year in games, made a lot big kicks for us. So we'll continue with his growth and development." Of course, the team didn't publicly indicate there was a competition last year between Dan Bailey and Maher until the day they cut Bailey, but unlike last year, Redfern isn't putting much pressure on the incumbent with his own performance. For now the job belongs to Maher, but if he continues to struggle, the front office may start looking for other options.