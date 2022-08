The Cowboys are signing Maher to replace fellow kicker Jonathan Garibay, who was waived Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.

Maher previously played for Dallas in 2018-19, converting 49 of 66 field-goal attempts (74.2 percent) and 68 of 69 PATs (98.6 percent). He made kicks from 62 and 63 yards during that time, but the inconsistency largely overshadowed his leg strength. Maher now will compete with Lirim Hajrullahu for the kicker job in Dallas.