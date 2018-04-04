Cowboys' Brett Maher: Signing with Dallas
Maher signed a contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Drew Davison of the Dallas Star-Telegram reports.
Maher returned to the Canadian Football League in 2017 after a failed stint with the Browns last season. While he's effective at both kicking and punting, the 28-year-old is unlikely to push for a starting job in Dallas, but will at least help keep kicker Dan Bailey and punter Chris Jones from being overworked this offseason.
