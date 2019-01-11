Maher converted 29 of 36 field-goal attempts and 32 of 33 extra-point tries in 2018.

Maher beat out Dan Bailey for the Cowboys' kicking job back in early September, and managed to keep a firm grip on the position all year. The 29-year-old made 119 points during the regular season, including six of seven field goals from 50 yards or more. Maher is under contract with Dallas for 2019, and appears likely to return as the team's starting kicker.

