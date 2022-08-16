Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu will continue to get equal opportunities in camp as neither one has pulled ahead in the race to win the kicking job for the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hajrullahu saw action with Dallas last season in Week 10, connecting on all five of his extra-point attempts without getting a field-goal attempt, but Maher has more NFL experience and played 29 games for the Cowboys in 2018-19. Unless one of them starts to impress, however, this battle may not be decided until after the final preseason contest -- and may even be won by a different kicker entirely, depending on who gets cut by other teams.