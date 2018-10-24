Maher missed one of his two field-goal attempts and made both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Redskins.

Maher hit the left upright on a 52-yard attempt as time expired, erasing Dallas' hopes of heading into overtime. Prior to that letdown, he hit a 47-yarder during the fourth quarter. Through seven games, he's been pretty reliable, missing just two of 30 total kicking attempts.