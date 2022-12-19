Maher connected on both his field-goal attempts and all four of his PATs in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jaguars.

He booted field goals on back-to-back Dallas possessions in the third quarter to give the team a 27-10 lead, but the Jags stormed back late and eventually came away with a 40-34 victory. Maher continues to see plenty of extra points, but his inconsistent FG volume has meant he's only reached double-digit points twice in the last nine games. His impressive leg strength -- he's 9-for-11 on FG attempts from 50 yards or more, including a 53-yarder on Sunday -- does give him extra fantasy value in formats that reward longer field goals, however.