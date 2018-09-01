Maher beat out Dan Bailey and will be the Cowboys' kicker to begin the season, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

Bailey has connected on the most field goals in Cowboys history (186), but the front office appears to have gone with the cheaper option in Maher. Speaking of, Maher has no NFL stats on his resume but has bounced about the CFL, boasting a 78.1 percent rate on field goals and a punt average of 45.8. With steady punter Chris Jones on the roster, Maher will focus on place-kicking now that he's locked down an NFL gig.