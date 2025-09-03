Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: All set for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spann-Ford (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Thursday's contest against the Eagles.
Spann-Ford returned to be a full participant at practice this week after suffering an ankle injury in late July. The tight end will now be all set to operate as a depth option behind Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker in the team's regular-season opener in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Back at practice Monday•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Sheds walking boot•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Longer absence expected•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Expected to miss time•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Injures leg Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Fills depth role as rookie•