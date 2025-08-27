Spann-Ford (ankle) was able to practice Monday, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The second-year tight end suffered an ankle injury during training camp in late July. Spann-Ford recovered in time to avoid a stint on the IR, and the fact that the Cowboys carried only three TEs on their initial 53-man roster is a strong sign that he'll be ready for Week 1. Spann-Ford will compete for snaps with Luke Schoonmaker (concussion) behind starter Jake Ferguson.