Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Back at practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spann-Ford (ankle) was able to practice Monday, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The second-year tight end suffered an ankle injury during training camp in late July. Spann-Ford recovered in time to avoid a stint on the IR, and the fact that the Cowboys carried only three TEs on their initial 53-man roster is a strong sign that he'll be ready for Week 1. Spann-Ford will compete for snaps with Luke Schoonmaker (concussion) behind starter Jake Ferguson.
