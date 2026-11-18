Spann-Ford caught one of three targets for 26 yards during the Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Spann-Ford operated as the Cowboys' TE1 in Week 10 due to the absence of Jake Ferguson (knee). George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy were the top targets of Dak Prescott, With Spann-Ford and five other Cowboys skill-position players logging one catch each. Ferguson is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks while recovering from his injury, so Spann-Ford should once again be the Cowboys' top tight end for Week 11 on Nov. 22, against a Titans team that has given up 40-plus points in each of its last two games.