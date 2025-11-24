Spann-Ford caught his only target for a four-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.

The second-year tight end barely kept his balance after colliding with Andrew Mukuba to haul in his first career NFL touchdown on a designed rollout by Dak Prescott in the third quarter. Spann-Ford's role on offense remains limited -- he has yet to see more than one target in any game this season en route to a 5-22-1 line on six targets through 11 games -- and even if something were to happen to starter Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker (8-63-0 on 16 targets this season) might remain ahead of him on the depth chart.