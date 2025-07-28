Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Expected to miss time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spann-Ford (ankle) is expected to miss a few days of practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Spann-Ford suffered a left ankle injury at practice Sunday, which is not expected to be serious. The tight end is expected to undergo an MRI in the near future, which will provide more clarity on his status moving forward.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Injurs leg Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Fills depth role as rookie•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Two catches in Week 12•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Records four catches in Week 11•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: First NFL catches in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Trending towards backup role•