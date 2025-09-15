Spann-Ford caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.

The second-year tight end dealt with an ankle injury toward the end of training camp, but Spann-Ford was healthy to begin the season and caught his first pass of 2025 Sunday on his second target. The Minnesota product remains third on the depth chart behind starter Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, but Spann-Ford's strong blocking could allow him to move past Schoonmaker at some point during the campaign.