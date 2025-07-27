default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Spann-Ford suffered a leg injury during Dallas' practice Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Spann-Ford rolled his ankle while blocking on a run play. He was in line to serve as the team's third-string tight end behind Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, but John Stephens could be poised for an expanded role should Spann-Ford end up being sidelined for an extended period of time.

More News