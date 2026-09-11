Spann-Ford signed a three-year extension with the Cowboys on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Spann-Ford has played in all 34 regular-season games with Dallas during his first two NFL seasons and is now set to remain with the club for the foreseeable future. The Minnesota product hasn't been a big part of the Cowboys' passing game, logging only 18 catches during those 34 contests, but he has contributed solid blocking in a rotational role. Spann-Ford should continue to work behind starter Jake Ferguson and alongside fellow reserve Luke Schoonmaker in 2026.