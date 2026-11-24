Spann-Ford caught both of his targets for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 51-30 win over the Titans.

With Jake Ferguson (knee) still sidelined, Spann-Ford played 44 of 65 offensive snaps against Tennessee and ran 17 routes on Day Prescott's 36 dropbacks. The Cowboys don't throw to their tight ends often and funnel most targets through CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but Spann-Ford did catch a two-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He has 18 catches for 161 yards and the one score on 26 targets across 11 games this season.