Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Longer absence expected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Spann-Ford (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Spann-Ford injured his left ankle during Sunday's practice. He was initially set to be sidelined for a few days, but the injury appears to be more severe and puts him in jeopardy of missing the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Rams on Aug. 9. John Stephens and Princeton Fant should get more practice reps in Spann-Ford's absence.
