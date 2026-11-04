Spann-Ford caught four of five targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss versus the Cardinals.

Starting tight end Jake Ferguson was only able to log four offensive snaps before leaving Sunday's contest with an ankle injury, and Spann-Ford ended up playing a career-high 65 offensive snaps as a result. He ended up second on the team in targets behind CeeDee Lamb (11), and he could be worth a look as a streaming option in deeper formats if Ferguson is unable to suit up in Week 9 at Indianapolis.