Spann-Ford went without a target while playing 15 of the Cowboys' 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Though starting tight end Jake Ferguson went off for seven catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, neither Spann-Ford nor fellow backup Luke Schoonmaker saw any involvement in the passing game. Spann-Ford -- who has recorded two catches for five yards on three targets through seven games -- will continue to see limited playing time on offense but should have a regular role on special teams.