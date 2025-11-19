Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Notches fourth catch of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spann-Ford was on the field for 24 of the Cowboys' 67 snaps on offense and recorded a four-yard reception on his lone target in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.
Spann-Ford once again served as Dallas' No. 3 tight end, with his 36 percent snap share placing him behind Jake Ferguson (63) and Luke Schoonmaker (45). The second-year player out of Minnesota now has four receptions for 18 yards on five targets through 10 appearances.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: No targets in Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: First grab of 2025•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: All set for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Back at practice Monday•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Sheds walking boot•
-
Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Longer absence expected•