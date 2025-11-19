Spann-Ford was on the field for 24 of the Cowboys' 67 snaps on offense and recorded a four-yard reception on his lone target in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.

Spann-Ford once again served as Dallas' No. 3 tight end, with his 36 percent snap share placing him behind Jake Ferguson (63) and Luke Schoonmaker (45). The second-year player out of Minnesota now has four receptions for 18 yards on five targets through 10 appearances.