Cowboys' Brevyn Spann-Ford: Provides reliable depth at TE
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spann-Ford caught nine of 13 targets for 90 yards and his first career touchdown over 17 games for the Cowboys in 2025.
The second-year tight end has emerged as a dependable depth option, drawing excellent grades for his run blocking while also handling a regular role on special teams. Spann-Ford got rewarded for his work in the trenches with a four-yard TD pass from Dak Prescott in Week 12, but his usage as a pass-catcher behind starter Jake Ferguson remains limited. Spann-Ford has one more year left on his rookie contract before becoming a restricted free agent, so he should fill a similar spot on the depth chart in 2026.
