Spann-Ford (ankle) was spotted without a walking boot during the Cowboys' joint training camp practice with the Rams on Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Spann-Ford injured his left ankle during training camp practice in late July and was expected to miss at least two weeks. He appears to be progressing in his recovery, and while he won't likely be available for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams, he could be ready to suit up for the Cowboys' second exhibition game against the Ravens on Aug. 16. Spann-Ford appeared in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with nine tackles (on 14 targets) for 88 yards. He's battling with Luke Schoonmaker and John Stephens for backup tight end duties behind Jake Ferguson.