Spann-Ford played 33 of the Cowboys' 66 snaps on offense and recorded two catches for 24 yards on two targets in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Commanders.

With Jake Ferguson (concussion) sidelined, Luke Schoonmaker drew the start at tight end, while Spann-Ford moved up a spot on the depth chart at served as the No. 2 option. The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota proved to be a reliable tertiary target in the passing game and frequently shared the field with Schoonmaker, who played 65 percent of the snaps. The Cowboys are expected to lean on Schoonmaker and Spann-Ford as their primary tight ends once again Thursday versus the Giants, as Ferguson has yet to practice this week and looks to be trending toward a second straight absence.