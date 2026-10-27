Spann-Ford finished with two catches for 11 yards on two targets in Monday's 38-21 win over the Eagles.

With the Cowboys opening the game in 12 personnel, Spann-Ford was credited with a start and was on the field for 36 of the team's 68 offensive snaps on the night (52.9 percent). Though Jake Ferguson is locked in as Dallas' top tight end, Spann-Ford has consistently repped ahead of Luke Schoonmaker as the No. 2 option at the position since Week 2. While he's mainly functioned as a blocker, Spann-Ford has been a solid complementary option in the passing game with a 9-79-0 line on 13 targets.