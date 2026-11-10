Spann-Ford caught two of three targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 27-23 win versus the Colts.

Spann-Ford opened Week 9 in his typical reserve role behind Jake Ferguson at tight end, but Ferguson suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. With Ferguson set to miss multiple weeks of action, Spann-Ford will have a chance to operate as the team's primary option at tight end beginning in Week 10 versus the 49ers. On the year, Spann-Ford has reeled in 19 of 27 targets for 136 yards and four touchdowns over nine regular-season contests so far.