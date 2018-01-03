Cowboys' Brian Brown: Signs futures deal with Cowboys
Brown signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Brown rejoins the Cowboys after spending training camp with the team as a rookie undrafted free agent. Dallas' top receiving options seem entrenched, but some changes could be in store for a unit that struggled throughout the 2017 season.
