Cowboys' Brian Brown: Signs futures deal with Cowboys

Brown signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Brown rejoins the Cowboys after spending training camp with the team as a rookie undrafted free agent. Dallas' top receiving options seem entrenched, but some changes could be in store for a unit that struggled throughout the 2017 season.

