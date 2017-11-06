Cowboys' Brian Price: Headed to IR
Price (knee) will be placed on injured reserve Monday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With his placement on IR, Price's 2017 season comes to an abrupt end. Look for Richard Ash to step in where needed during the interim.
