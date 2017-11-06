Cowboys' Brian Price: Out for rest of Sunday's game
Price injured his knee during Sunday's game against the Chiefs and did not return, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Price and his defensive teammates were able to hold Chiefs phenom Kareem Hunt to nine carries for 37 yards. The Cowboys will be hoping Price's injury is not serious, as he provides key depth for Dallas' defensive lineman rotations.
