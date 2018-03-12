Cowboys' Brian Price: Signs two-year extension
Price, who was an exclusive-rights free agent, signed a two-year contract extension with the Cowboys on Monday, Chuck Miketinac of Fox San Antonio reports.
Price came to Dallas last offseason and was a regular rotation player until he sustained a minor dislocation of one of his kneecaps. After undergoing a knee scope this offseason, he's expected to be healthy when offseason workouts commence this spring.
