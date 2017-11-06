Cowboys' Brian Price: Suffers 'minor dislocation of knee cap'
Price stated that the injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Chiefs was a 'minor dislocation of the knee cap', Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Price was on crutches following Sunday's game. A dislocated knee cap is certainly a concerning injury, but more news regarding its severity should emerge in the coming days.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...