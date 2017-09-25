Play

Butler (ankle) is officially active for Monday's game against the Cardinals, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Butler was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday and Saturday, but looks ready to go against the Cardinals. Fellow receiver Terrance Williams is active as well, severely limiting Butler's potential value Monday night as he sits fourth on the depth chart.

