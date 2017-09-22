Play

Butler was added to Friday's injury report as a limited partipant due to an ankle injury.

Butler sprained his ankle Week 1 but wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of Week 2 against the Broncos. He's merely the Cowboys' No. 4 receiver, but his availability will be worth watching if Terrance Williams misses time with an ankle injury of his own.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories