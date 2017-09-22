Cowboys' Brice Butler: Added as limited participant
Butler was added to Friday's injury report as a limited partipant due to an ankle injury.
Butler sprained his ankle Week 1 but wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of Week 2 against the Broncos. He's merely the Cowboys' No. 4 receiver, but his availability will be worth watching if Terrance Williams misses time with an ankle injury of his own.
More News
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...