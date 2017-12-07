Cowboys' Brice Butler: Added to injury report
The Cowboys added Butler to the injury report after he was limited in Thursday's practice due to a foot issue, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Butler may have hurt himself during Thursday's session, as the Cowboys never suggested that the wideout sustained an injury in their previous game a week ago against the Redskins. Unless Butler is forced out of practice entirely Friday, it's expected that he'll suit up Sunday against the Giants, though that won't guarantee him many looks from quarterback Dak Prescott. Butler has played in all 12 of the Cowboys' contests this season, but has yet to exceed three targets in any game.
