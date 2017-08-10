Play

Butler has been diagnosed with a sprained foot, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With the team still taking a look at the injury to measure the severity, it's unclear how long Butler will be ruled out for. The foot sprain does put his status for Saturday's preseason game in doubt, however, as the Cowboys will likely remain cautious with the wideout.

