Cowboys' Brice Butler: Faces no limitations Wednesday
Butler (foot) was a full participant at the Cowboys practice Wednesday.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that Butler did not participate, but he did in fact return to practice after missing the last three games. The 27-year-old appears on track to make a return for Sunday's regular season finale against the Eagles.
