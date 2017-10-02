Cowboys' Brice Butler: Finds end zone again Sunday
Butler caught both his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
He's made the most of his limited opportunities so far in 2017, catching six passes on nine targets for 150 yards and two TDs through four games. Butler's role isn't likely to increase without an injury to Dez Bryant or Terrance Williams, but if he does start getting more looks from Dak Prescott he's showing he can make a contribution.
