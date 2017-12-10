Butler (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Giants, David Helman of the team's official site reports.

It's unclear whether Butler's inactive status is partly due to a coach's decision as well, as he was able to turn in limited practices Thursday and Friday. His lackluster numbers in recent weeks could certainly have played a part as well, and his absence Sunday should therefore not have any tangible effect on the Cowboys' offensive gameplan.