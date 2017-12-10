Cowboys' Brice Butler: Inactive in Week 14
Butler (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Giants, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
It's unclear whether Butler's inactive status is partly due to a coach's decision as well, as he was able to turn in limited practices Thursday and Friday. His lackluster numbers in recent weeks could certainly have played a part as well, and his absence Sunday should therefore not have any tangible effect on the Cowboys' offensive gameplan.
